Cardano (ADA) Is a Weird Cult By CoinQuora



Billionaire Mike Novogratz: Cardano (ADA) Is a Weird Cult



Furthermore, Charles Hoskinson took to his Twitter and replied to Novogratz

According to Zack Guzman’s post on Twitter, Mike Novogratz called Cardano a weird cult. Zack Guzman is a senior writer and anchor at Yahoo Finance.

Based on the post, billionaire Mike Novogratz Cardano’s valuation shocks him and every developer he knows. Further, he added:

They have has done something to create this cult.

Moreover, Novogratz added that things like Cardano don’t die easily. Further, he said that these coins are like community coins. Besides, “ gave us the idea that you could create a token, an object to connect a community together. It’s not the code anymore that’s valuable. It’s the social construct. It̵…

