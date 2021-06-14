Canadian dollar gains as investors look past factory sales fall

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged

higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors

shrugged off domestic data showing a decline in factory sales

and awaited a Federal Reserve policy decision this week, with

the loonie recouping some of Friday’s decline.

Canadian factory sales fell 2.1% in April from March,

Statistics Canada said. Still, sales were up 1.1% after

excluding vehicles and parts.

“Zooming out from the disruptions seen in the auto industry,

the outlook for manufacturing sales is not all that bad,” Omar

Abdelrahman, an economist at TD Economics, said in a note.

“The reopening of provincial economies and strength in

Canada’s largest export market (the U.S.) should provide a lift

to demand,” Abdelrahman added.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,

including oil. Supported by economic recovery, crude futures

climbed to the highest since October 2018 at $71.78 a

barrel before settling at $70.88, down 3 cents on the day.

The Canadian dollar , this year’s top performing G10

currency, was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2143 to the greenback, or

82.35 U.S. cents.

On Friday, it fell to its weakest intraday level since May

14 at 1.2177, with data showing that speculators have cut their