Bware Labs Launches MVP to Enhance Node Decentralization By CoinQuora

  • Bware Labs launched a working prototype (MVP) of its platform.
  • Users can now interact with Avalanche, BSC, and using the Bware API.
  • Also, Bware will incentivize node providers to promote decentralization.

Romanian blockchain startup Bware Labs is launching a decentralized API platform that connects node providers and users. To clarify, the blockchain released a MVP or working prototype of its platform.

Thus, users can now set up dedicated node endpoints using a MetaMask wallet. As such, users can generate dedicated endpoints that enable them to interact with Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain, or Ethereum blockchains. In addition, the MVP allows users to access data through RPC (NYSE:) or APIs.

Notably, users can get access all this in just four clicks and less than 30 seconds. Best of all, the MVP is free of charge. However, each MetaMask wallet can only …

