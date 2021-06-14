Bull trap fears engulf Bitcoin market as BTC paints CME gap below $40K By Cointelegraph

A run-up toward $40,000 in the (BTC) market risked exhaustion as Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s futures opened on Monday with a gap of $1,575, the first since May 17.

In retrospect, the downside risks heightened due to Bitcoin’s recent bearish pullbacks near the $40,000 level. Atop that, the said CME gap formed between Friday’s close of $37,325 and Monday’s open of $38,900, raising possibilities that the next correction would prompt Bitcoin bids to fall to at least $37,325.

Purple lines show filled gaps, black shows the unfilled gaps. Source: TradingView
It took Bitcoin futures traders three months to fill July 2019 CME gap. Source: TradingView