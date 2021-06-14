BTC Has to Outgrow Elon Musk’s Comments By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Fundstrat’s Head of Research: BTC Has to Outgrow Elon Musk’s Comments
- Fundstrat’s Head of Research said BTC has to outgrow Musk’s comments
- Thomas Lee also believes that institutional impact is still very small
According to Thomas Lee, the crypto market needs to evolve further to stop fluctuating hard after influential individuals like Elon Musk.
Thomas is Head of Research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. Moreover, he said has to outgrow Elon Musk’s comments. Also, he opined that the recent price movements show institutional impact on the market is small.
Thomas Lee’s comment comes amid the crypto market reacting to Musk’s tweets. Musk’s effects on the crypto market are enormous. Therefore, the market can…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
