BTC Has to Outgrow Elon Musk’s Comments By CoinQuora

Thomas Lee also believes that institutional impact is still very small

According to Thomas Lee, the crypto market needs to evolve further to stop fluctuating hard after influential individuals like Elon Musk.

Thomas is Head of Research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. Moreover, he said has to outgrow Elon Musk’s comments. Also, he opined that the recent price movements show institutional impact on the market is small.

Thomas Lee’s comment comes amid the crypto market reacting to Musk’s tweets. Musk’s effects on the crypto market are enormous. Therefore, the market can…

