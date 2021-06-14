BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Price analysis 6/14: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH

(BTC) has risen above the psychological resistance at $40,000 following a series of positive news flow over the past week. The first bit of bullish news that impacted the price of Bitcoin was a tweet from Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk who said the carmaker wil accept Bitcoin payments if more than 50% clean energy is used by Bitcoin miners with a “positive future trend.”

Another piece of news that may have boosted the recovery in Bitcoin was Paul Tudor Jones’ suggestion that 5% of every investment portfolio have exposure to Bitcoin, which is equal to that of gold, cash and commodities. Jones was al critical of the U.S. Fed’s view that the current rise in inflation numbers is transitory.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360
daily chart. Source: TradingView
ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
DOT/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
UNI/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
LTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView