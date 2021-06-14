BTC, AAVE, KSM, ALGO, TFUEL By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, AAVE, KSM, ALGO, TFUEL

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continues to be range-bound between $30,000 and $40,000 level for the past few days, which is not necessarily a bearish sign.

Generally, after a sharp fall, the price tends to consolidate as the asset transfers from weaker hands to stronger hands. After the transition is complete, the asset breaks out and starts a new uptrend. Usually, the longer the price consolidates in a range, the stronger the next trending move will be.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360
daily chart. Source: TradingView
BTC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
AAVE/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
AAVE/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
KSM/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
KSM/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
ALGO/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
ALGO/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
TFUEL/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
TFUEL/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView