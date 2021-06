Article content

PARIS — French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Monday that current tensions over Brexit between Britain and the European Union were “a test” for Europe.

“I am telling the British people, (Brexit) commitments must be respected…If it is not the case, retaliatory measures could be taken,” Beaune told Europe 1 radio.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)