Brazil’s real leads Latam FX higher on rate hike bets

Brazil’s real led gains across Latin

American currencies on Monday on expectations of a steep

interest rate hike this week and data showing the region’s

biggest economy had surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

The currency rose 1%, reversing some of Friday’s

steep 1.2% declines, after a central bank index showed Brazil’s

economic activity had risen above pre-pandemic levels in April.

A survey by the central bank also showed forecasts for 2021

growth, inflation and interest rates hitting new highs. With

inflation at 8%, well over the targeted 3.75%, the bank is

expected to hike its key rate on Wednesday to 4.25%.

“The central bank will see the better fiscal indicators and

the currency appreciation offsetting the deterioration of

current inflation, inflation expectations, and the faster

closing of the output gap,” Credit Suisse analysts told clients.

Policymakers would continue to favor “partial normalization”

of interest rates, they predicted.

The real was among the worst performing emerging market

currencies last year but is up over 2% so far in 2021.

The other big story in Latin America is Peru, where vote

counting for presidential elections is drawing to a close.

Socialist Pedro Castillo holds a slight lead, though right-wing