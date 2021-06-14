BOJ likely to extend pandemic-aid scheme this week

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) board member Makoto Sakurai speaks during an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan is likely to extend a September deadline for its pandemic-relief programme at this week’s policy meeting, former BOJ board member Makoto Sakurai said.

In an interview with Reuters conducted on Monday, Sakurai also said it was “too early” to take further steps to revitalise the Japanese government bond (JGB) market made dormant by the central bank’s huge presence.

In a policy review in March, the BOJ clarified that it would allow 10-year JGB yields to move 50 basis points around its 0% target in the hope of boosting market trading.

But trading volume in the JGB market dwindled to a near-two-decade low in May, prompting some calls for the BOJ to take more steps to revitalise the market such as trimming its bond purchases.

The BOJ meets for a two-day rate review ending on Friday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR