Bindi Irwin Shares Twinning Moment With Daughter Grace

“Like mama like daughter.”
Since then, couple has shared plenty of sweet moments with their bundle of joy, but a recent set of photos may take the cake!
In the series of side-by-side photos, Bindi compared a photo of Grace bundled up in a towel to one of her own baby pictures in similar attire — and the resemblance is uncanny!
“Baby Grace Warrior & Baby Bindi Sue 💗 Like mama like daughter. We both love our hoodie towels,” Bindi captioned the photos.
And I mean, the eyes? The nose? Look at those similarities!!
In response to the sweet photos, Bindi’s mom Terri added, “You were the sweetest baby, Bindi, and now you’re the most wonderful mama to dear little Grace!”
It turns out Bindi isn’t the only one who’s been twinning with little Grace either! She also recently had an adorable matching moment with her dad:
While we’ll have to wait a while longer to see just who Grace looks like when she grows up, one thing is for sure — this baby is so incredibly loved!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!