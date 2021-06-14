Beyoncé Celebrates Rumi And Sir’s Fourth Birthday

“Happy birthday Rumi & Sir.”
Happy 4th Birthday, Rumi and Sir!
“What’s better than 1 gift… 2,” she wrote on the homepage. “Happy birthday Rumi & Sir.”
“Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” he said. “Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”
Although Beyoncé and Jay-Z don’t normally post a lot of pictures of their children on Instagram, the singer did share a couple of pics of her and her little ones having fun in March.
Fans got to see Rumi walking along the beach and Blue Ivy hanging out with her mom.
I can’t believe that Beyoncé’s twins are already four years old. Where does the time go?
