Ariana Grande Iconic Cat Moment On Victorious

This post is for Ari stans. Everyone else, please keep scrolling.
Real ones know that before Ariana Grande was a mega pop star, producing banger after banger, she was a red-head named Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious.
She was ditzy, but lovable — and, more importantly, she could sing
Anyway, recently it has come to my attention that Friday marked the 10-year anniversary of Ari’s most iconic Cat Valentine moment.
Yes, I mean THAT moment. The scene where Tori reminds Cat she’s supposed to rest her vocal cords and not talk, so she busts out belting instead.
I don’t think some of y’all understand the magnitude of that scene when it aired on that faithful day in June 2011.
It immediately became one of the most iconic moments in Victorious history.
Beyond this knowledge making me feel exceedingly old… Can we all just take a minute to appreciate how far Ari has come?
Like, she really went from being a Nickelodeon actress to one of the best-selling artists in the world.
