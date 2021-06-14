Argentina Inspects Firms for Using Crypto Illegally By CoinQuora



Argentina Inspects Firms for Using Crypto Illegally



Argentina’s Central Bank (BCRA) investigates companies involved in unauthorized crypto transactions.

BCRA to file criminal charges against guilty crypto companies

Argentina’s Central Bank (BCRA) has started investigating companies that are allegedly involved in unauthorized crypto transactions. Specifically, the BCRA is now doing an inspection to determine if these nine fintech companies are conducting illegal financial intermediation using cryptocurrency. The BCRA does not disclose the company names.

BCRA further explained :

Through the law on financial entities, BCRA has the power to require information when a person or company is suspected of performing financial intermediation tasks.

Furthermore, BCRA will act accordingly if these nine fintech companies are found guilty of unauthorized financial intermediation. In other words, BCRA will immediately file criminal charge…

