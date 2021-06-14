Archegos Capital Management blowup prompted review at Morgan Stanley By Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:)’s Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said Monday that the blow up of the investing firm Archegos Capital Management earlier this year prompted the bank to review all large, single-name margin positions.

“We’re comfortable with what we’re finding,” Gorman said at a conference hosted by his bank.

Archegos was a client of Morgan Stanley and several other banks. It faced the biggest margin call in history in March when the value of one stock that it had accrued a significant position in suddenly lost value.

