Anthony Ramos Hottest Photos

The In the Heights star has us In the Palm of his hand.

You may know Anthony Ramos. And if you don’t, please let me introduce you.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The 29-year-old New Yorker is the star of In the Heights, directed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and written-produced by Lin Manuel-Miranda.

So, allow me to share his hottest photos. I firmly believe my presentation is guaranteed to make you his biggest stan.

Anthony Ramos always understands the assignment.


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for IMDb

The assignment is always jawline.

Here’s another photo, if you needed further proof.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Opening Act

As an added bonus, the lovely Dominique Fishback (who recently starred alongside Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah).

One word: suit.


Jose Perez / GC Images

Still can’t decide if I want to own the suit or be the suit, ya know?

Two words: velvet suit.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Gold chain, gold chain, gold chain, gol—

I mean, how can you look at this photo of him with comedian Luenell and not smile?


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

As an aside, I see that God has looked favorably upon Ramos by blessing him with an impeccable side profile.

Mhm, mhm, yup.


George Pimentel / WireImage

Anthony Ramos is right, let us all 🙏🏼.

There’s only a few people in the world that can look good standing next to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Turner

Among those people (you guessed it!), Anthony Ramos.

Simply look at this photo of Spike Lee looking lovingly at Anthony.


Mat Hayward / Getty Images for The Blackhouse

Let’s just take a moment.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Everything about this photo…the deep blue satin jacket contrasting with the bright red lighting, the hand placement, the intense gaze…and if I keep listing things I will pass out.

Another on-stage photo because the man knows how to work a crowd!


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for dick clark productions

Just look at that literal award-winning smile!

Of course, you can’t forget about this incredible shot from In the Heights.


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And this.


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

*Lady Gaga voice* Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never-the-same, totally unique, never-been-done-before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, shit on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it.

Another image of Anthony Ramos gazing longingly with the New York cityscape refracted back onto him.


Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

Because I felt like it and because I can.

That time when he blessed us with snapshots from the music video for his track “Say Less.”

Can’t do a hottest photo roundup of Anthony without including his equally hot partner, the Emmy-winning actor Jasmine Cephas Jones.


Manny Carabel / Getty Images

Look at the color-coordinated fits! I want what they have!

Now, for his stunning magazine covers.

Here’s Interview Magazine.

You just have to be next-level pretty to look good while brushing your teeth.

No, because this is simply not OK.

