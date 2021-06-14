Anthony Ramos Hottest Photos

The In the Heights star has us In the Palm of his hand.
So, allow me to share his hottest photos. I firmly believe my presentation is guaranteed to make you his biggest stan.
Anthony Ramos always understands the assignment.
Here’s another photo, if you needed further proof.
One word: suit.
Two words: velvet suit.
I mean, how can you look at this photo of him with comedian Luenell and not smile?
Mhm, mhm, yup.
There’s only a few people in the world that can look good standing next to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
Simply look at this photo of Spike Lee looking lovingly at Anthony.
Let’s just take a moment.
Another on-stage photo because the man knows how to work a crowd!
Of course, you can’t forget about this incredible shot from In the Heights.
And this.
Another image of Anthony Ramos gazing longingly with the New York cityscape refracted back onto him.
Can’t do a hottest photo roundup of Anthony without including his equally hot partner, the Emmy-winning actor Jasmine Cephas Jones.
Now, for his stunning magazine covers.
Here’s Interview Magazine.
You just have to be next-level pretty to look good while brushing your teeth.
No, because this is simply not OK.
