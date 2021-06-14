Anthony Ramos And Jasmine Cephas Jones Cute Pictures

We have no choice but to stan, y’all.
I think it’s safe to say Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones have become a bit of a power couple over these past few years. The two Hamilton stars, who got engaged in December 2018, have been absolutely killing it.
You might’ve seen Jasmine in Blindspotting alongside fellow Hamilton costar Daveed Diggs, or heard about her “Outstanding Actress” Emmy last year for #FreeRayshawn. Meanwhile, Anthony has been busy starring in the movie adaptation of the Tony-winning musical In the Heights, as the film’s protagonist, Usnavi.
Aside from being wildly talented performers, they’re also just an all-around adorable couple. Let’s take a look back at some of their sweetest, funniest Instagram moments:
