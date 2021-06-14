Anthony Mackie Falcon And The Winter Soldier MAGA

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Anthony wanted his end monologue to mention that all Americans regardless of “race, creed, color, or sexuality” must forge a new America.

Anthony Mackie, the star of Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, gave fans an inside scoop on the series’ emotional final speech at Marvel Studios and Disney’s Drive-In FYC event at the Rose Bowl Saturday night.


Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

The conversation touched on how adding Mackie’s recommendations, such as his character’s hesitation to take up Captain America’s shield, made Sam’s character development more natural.


Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

But one of his suggestions ultimately didn’t make the cut.

As his character Sam officially takes up the Captain America mantle at the end of the season, he acknowledges what it means in the context of institutional racism and his identity:


Handout / Getty Images

“I’m a Black man carrying the stars and stripes,” Sam says. “What don’t I understand? Every time I pick this thing up, I know there are millions of people who are going to hate me for it. Even now, here, I feel it. The stares, the judgment. And there’s nothing I can do to change it. Yet, I’m still here. No super serum, no blond hair, no blue eyes. The only I power I have is that I believe we can do better.”

Mackie revealed he also wanted to add a comment about former president Donald Trump’s infamous campaign slogan.


Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

“One thing I wanted to put at the end of the monologue — and it got shot down — was if we’re going to ‘make America great again,’ it has to be done by Americans,” he shared.


Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

He continued, “And no matter what your race, creed, color or sexuality is, you’re an American. And that’s what I think the new Captain America captures.”


Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

No word on exactly why the line was shot down.

If there’s ever a time to root for America, it’s when Anthony is its captain!


Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Click here to see what else Anthony said about the series Disney’s Drive-In FYC event.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR