Anthony Mackie Falcon And The Winter Soldier MAGA



Handout / Getty Images



“I’m a Black man carrying the stars and stripes,” Sam says. “What don’t I understand? Every time I pick this thing up, I know there are millions of people who are going to hate me for it. Even now, here, I feel it. The stares, the judgment. And there’s nothing I can do to change it. Yet, I’m still here. No super serum, no blond hair, no blue eyes. The only I power I have is that I believe we can do better.”