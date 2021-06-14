Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results

Home Business Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of...

TORONTO — Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: ALI.F) advises that, in accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following is a report of the matters voted on at the Corporation’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 10, 2021:

(a) Number of Directors

The resolution fixing the number of directors of the Corporation at seven (7) was passed.

(b) Election of Directors

By a vote conducted by way of a ballot, the seven (7) nominees proposed as directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected or appointed. The shares were voted as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Lewis Black

49,188,303

99.90%

51,205

0.10%

Daniel D’Amato

49,188,303

99.90%

51,205

0.10%

Thomas Gutschlag

49,188,303

99.90%

51,205

0.10%

Michael Costa

49,074,740

99.67%

164,768

0.33%

Mark Trachuk

49,238,508

100%

0.00%

James Kim

49,237,840

100%

0.00%

Andrew Frazer(1)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Note:
(1) Specific voting results for Andrew Frazer are not included as Mr. Frazer was appointed as a director subsequent to the delivery of the form of proxy for the meeting.

(c) Appointment of Auditor

The resolution in respect of the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional, auditors of the Corporation, and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration, was passed.

(d) Approval of Restricted Stock Unit Plan

The resolution in respect of the Corporation’s Restricted Stock Unit Plan which was more particularly described in the Management information circular, was passed

ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.

(signed) “Lewis Black”
Lewis Black
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contacts

Lewis Black
Chairman, President and CEO
Telephone: +1 647 438-9766
Email: info@almonty.com

