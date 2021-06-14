Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results

Article content

TORONTO — Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: ALI.F) advises that, in accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following is a report of the matters voted on at the Corporation’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 10, 2021:

(a) Number of Directors

The resolution fixing the number of directors of the Corporation at seven (7) was passed.

(b) Election of Directors

By a vote conducted by way of a ballot, the seven (7) nominees proposed as directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected or appointed. The shares were voted as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Lewis Black 49,188,303 99.90% 51,205 0.10% Daniel D’Amato 49,188,303 99.90% 51,205 0.10% Thomas Gutschlag 49,188,303 99.90% 51,205 0.10% Michael Costa 49,074,740 99.67% 164,768 0.33% Mark Trachuk 49,238,508 100% – 0.00% James Kim 49,237,840 100% – 0.00% Andrew Frazer(1) N/A N/A N/A N/A

Note:

(1) Specific voting results for Andrew Frazer are not included as Mr. Frazer was appointed as a director subsequent to the delivery of the form of proxy for the meeting.