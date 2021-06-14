American duo plead guilty to helping former Nissan chief Ghosn flee Japan

Article content

TOKYO — A U.S. Special Forces veteran and his son pleaded guilty in Tokyo on Monday to charges that they illegally helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet in December 2019.

Chief judge Hideo Nirei, one of three judges presiding over their first court appearance, asked Michael Taylor and his son Peter whether there was any mistake in the charges submitted by the Tokyo Prosecutors’ office.

“No your honor,” the older Taylor replied. “No,” said his son.

Extradited to Japan from the United States in March, they are being held at the same jail in Tokyo where Ghosn was detained. They could face up to three years in prison.

Wearing black jackets and pants, white shirts and plastic slippers, they were were led into court with ropes threaded through handcuffs and tied around their waists.

Prosecutors accused them of helping Ghosn evade punishment and escape https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nissan-ghosn-charge-idCAKBN2BE0G1 to Lebanon from western Japan’s Kansai airport, receiving $1.3 million for their services, some of which was paid to an advertising company owned by the younger Taylor.

The prosecutors’ statement on Monday, which described the younger Taylor as a frequent visitor to Lebanon, said planning for the escape began around six months before Ghosn fled.