AMC jumps more than 18%, other ‘meme stocks’ mixed

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings shot higher on Monday, setting the stage for another week of roller-coaster trading in shares of the theater chain operator and other retail investor favorites.

AMC’s shares were recently up 18.3% at around $58.50 after edging 3% higher last week. The company said in a filing last week that over 80% of its shares were held by retail investors.

Rallies in AMC and video game retailer GameStop, as well as a fresh crop of so-called meme stocks – companies popular with retail investors congregating on forums such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets – have breathed fresh life into a frenzy that first garnered widespread attention in January, when an unwind of bearish bets helped send GameStop’s shares up more than 1,600% that month.

Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones of Tudor Investment Corp told CNBC on Monday that the “craziest mix of fiscal and monetary policy” has helped fuel the blistering rallies in some meme stocks as well as other assets, such as special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs.

“Things are absolutely bat-s crazy and at some point you have to say, ‘slow down, let’s get back in the lanes and we’ll drive like we used to,” Tudor Jones said on CNBC.