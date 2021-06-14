Almost a Quarter of the Entire Ethereum Supply Is Locked By CoinQuora

Almost a Quarter of the Entire Ethereum Supply Is Locked
- Almost a quarter of the entire ETH supply is locked in smart contracts
- ETHhub founder, Anthony Sassano says that it’s comparable to the 2016 DAO event
- The amount locked is worth $63 billion at the time of writing
has never left the headlines ever since it reached a new all-time high back on May 12, 2021. Now, according to ETHhub Founder Anthony Sassano, the total amount of Ethereum supply locked is around 23 percent.
In a recent Tweet, he said that “the amount of ETH in smart contracts is now at a similar level to what it was during The DAO event (around 23% of all ETH).”
This chart is absolutely incredible.
The amount of ETH in smart contracts is now at a similar level to what it was during The DAO event (around 23% of all ETH).
In June of 2016, that was ~$230 million worth of ETH.
Today, it is ~$63 billion worth of ETH.
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.