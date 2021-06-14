Almost a Quarter of the Entire Ethereum Supply Is Locked By CoinQuora



Almost a quarter of the entire ETH supply is locked in smart contracts

ETHhub founder, Anthony Sassano says that it’s comparable to the 2016 DAO event

The amount locked is worth $63 billion at the time of writing

has never left the headlines ever since it reached a new all-time high back on May 12, 2021. Now, according to ETHhub Founder Anthony Sassano, the total amount of Ethereum supply locked is around 23 percent.

In a recent Tweet, he said that “the amount of ETH in smart contracts is now at a similar level to what it was during The DAO event (around 23% of all ETH).”