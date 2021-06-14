Algorand (ALGO) price strengthens as institutional investors back the project By Cointelegraph

Algorand (ALGO) price strengthens as institutional investors back the project
Consolidation periods tend to follow strong rallies but they also present a good opportunity to survey the field and evaluate projects that have strong fundamentals.
One project that continues to gain traction in terms of price recovery and network adoption is Algorand (ALGO), a pure proof-of-stake (POS) blockchain network that has secured new partnerships and real-world use case applications, as well as support from multi-million-dollar funds in recent weeks.
