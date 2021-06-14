Aleafia Health Expands Trailblazing Wellness Brand Noon & Night with Launch of Freshly Minted Roll-on

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”), a global leader in cannabis wellness products and services, today announced the expansion of its trailblazing cannabis wellness brand Noon & Night with the launch of the first of its kind CBD Freshly Minted Roll-on. The peppermint-scented roll-on is designed to provide a soothing, aromatic experience for cannabis consumers and patients through local application on the hairline, neck, forehead and shoulders.

“Noon & Night and our first to market Freshly Minted Roll-on are perfectly positioned to capitalize on the clear and growing demand for CBD-dominant wellness products in formats that are familiar to both cannabis aficionados and beginners,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “The early market leadership of our wellness portfolio speaks to our team’s growing reputation for innovative product development. Our broader product portfolio strategy is paying dividends, with our strongest quarter in adult-use sales already achieved.”

On June 10, 2021, Mr. Benic made an additional purchase of the Company’s common shares on the public market, for a total balance of 357,000 common shares, all acquired using personal funds.

“We continue to execute upon our stated goal of bringing high-margin cannabis products to market, and delivering value to shareholders, patients and consumers.”

Designed and produced at Aleafia Health’s product innovation centre in Paris, Ont., the roll-on discretely fits in your palm and contains a curated blend of essential oils including peppermint, lavender, vetiver and eucalyptus, along with 200 mg of CBD.

Freshly Minted Roll-on continues the expansion of the Company’s highly differentiated Noon & Night brand, which already features the first of its kind Omega CBD Soft Gels and Lavender Fizz Bath Bombs. The category leading bath bombs have ranked first in both sales and units sold in the Bath & Shower category since May 1, according to data from the Ontario Cannabis Store.

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and with sales and operations in Australia and Germany. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns four significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

