African Development Bank launches $464 Kangaroo social bond By Reuters

© Reuters. The headquarters of the African Development Bank (AfDB) are pictured in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, January 30, 2020.REUTERS/Luc Gnago/Files
DAKAR (Reuters) – The African Development Bank said on Monday that it is returning to the Australian capital market with the launch of a 5.5-year $464 Kangaroo social bond.
The development bank said the deal was led by Nomura and RBC Capital Markets.
It added that the second social bond, following a $3.1 billion 3-year issue launched last year to fight the coronavirus pandemic, will be used to improve access to electricity, water and sanitation, and other social programmes in the continent.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.