Home Entertainment Actors With Their TV Children And Their Real Children

Actors With Their TV Children And Their Real Children

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Apparently, actors have real families too.

Have you ever watched a really great movie or TV show and wondered who an actor’s real family is?


NBA / Via gph.is

I definitely have, so I decided to dig around and see what some famous TV parents’ kids actually look like in real life. Here’s what I found!

1.

Meryl Streep, who played Donna Sheridan, Sophie’s mother in Mamma Mia!, has four grown children in real life.


Universal Pictures, Pool / Getty Images / Via youtu.be

Streep has two daughters who are actors, one daughter who is a model, and a son who is a musician. Streep shares her children with her longtime husband, Don Gummer.

2.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Tess Coleman, Anna’s mother in Freaky Friday, has two kids.


Disney, George Pimentel / Getty Images, Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images

Curtis has a 34-year-old daughter, Annie, and a 25-year-old son, Thomas, with her husband Christopher Guest.

3.

Eddie Murphy, who played Charlie Hinton, Ben’s dad in Daddy Day Care, actually has 10 children.


Columbia Pictures, David Livingston / Getty Images / Via youtu.be

In real life, Murphy has six daughters and four sons. Some are following in his footsteps and entering the film industry, a couple are pursuing modeling careers, and the rest keep a relatively low profile.

4.

Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews, Archie’s father in Riverdale, had a son and a daughter.


CW Network via Netflix, @lemonperry / Via instagram.com

The late Luke Perry had two children, Sophie and Jack. Sophie has done a lot of volunteer work in Malawi over the years, while Jack is a professional wrestler whose ring name is Jungle Boy.

5.

Kelly Rutherford, who played Lily van der Woodsen, Serena’s mom in Gossip Girl, has an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old.


The CW Network, Sonia Moskowitz / WireImage / Via youtu.be

Though Rutherford is not really a gala-throwing socialite of the Upper East Side, nor Serena van der Woodsen’s mom, she does have two kids with fancy names: Hermés and Helena.

6.

Adam Sandler, who played Lenny, the Feder children’s father in Grown Ups, has two daughters.


Columbia Pictures, James Devaney / Getty Images / Via youtu.be

Sandler’s children Sadie and Sunny have appeared in several productions, including in their dad’s movies and in other animated films.

7.

Julie Bowen, who played Claire, the Dunphy kids’ mom in Modern Family, has three children just like in the show.


ABC Network, @itsjuliebowen / Via instagram.com

Bowen has three boys, including a pair of twins, who she was pregnant with when she started filming Modern Family.

8.

Anthony Anderson, who plays Andre, the Johnson kids’ father in Black-ish, has two kids.


ABC Network, Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Anderson’s son, Nathan, is pursuing an acting career while his daughter, Kyra, is a birth doula. Anthony emphasized the importance of financial planning to his kids throughout their childhood and recently cut them off financially to teach them how to be independent.

9.

Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca, the Pearson triplet’s mother in This Is Us, gave birth to her first child this year.


NBC, @mandymooremm / Via instagram.com

Moore, who has three adult children in the show, is at the start of her motherhood journey in real life. She just gave birth to her son, August, in February.

10.

Julie Walters, who played Molly, the Weasley kids’ mom in Harry Potter, has one kid.


Warner Brothers, Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images / Via youtu.be

The fictional mother of five wild wizards, has one daughter, Maisie Mae, in real life.

11.

George Lopez, who played the father in the sitcom George Lopez, has a daughter.

12.

Kim Rhodes, who played Carey, the Martin twins’ mom in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, has one child.


Disney, @kimrhodes4reals / Instagram / Via instagram.com

Growing up, Rhodes was one of my favorite TV moms to watch. While she had her hands full on-screen with Zack and Cody, she had and raised her daughter Tabitha off-screen.

13.

Sherri Saum, who plays Lena, one of the Adams-Foster kids’ mothers in The Fosters, has two children.


ABC Family, Randy Shropshire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

On TV, Saum is a mother of five children who she adopts out of foster care. In real life, Saum is a mother of twins, who she has with her husband, Kamar de los Reyes.

14.

Liam Neeson, who played Bryan Mills, Kim’s dad in Taken, has two sons.


20th Century Fox, Tm / GC Images / Getty Images / Via youtu.be

Neeson had his children, Micheál and Daniel, with the late actress Natasha Richardson, Neeson’s wife of 15 years. They are big sports fans and often attend games with their dad.

15.

Will Ferrell, who played Brad Whitaker, the stepfather in Daddy’s Home, has three teenagers in real life.


Paramount Pictures, Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images / Via youtu.be

16.

Joan Cusack, who played Joan Carlyle, Casey’s mom in Ice Princess, has two sons in their 20s.


Disney, Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Cusack, known for her role as the mom who encourages her daughter’s academic path in Ice Princess, has two kids of her own, Dylan and Miles.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLES

©