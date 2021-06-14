About 25% of Ethereum’s circulating supply is locked up in smart contracts By BTC Peers

About 25% of Ethereum’s circulating supply is locked up in smart contracts
Nearly one-quarter of Ethereum’s circulating supply is now locked in smart contracts.
Founder of ETHhub Anthony Sassano shared the discovery on Twitter, noting that around 23% of all ETH is now locked in smart contracts.
This chart is absolutely incredible.The amount of ETH in smart contracts is now at a similar level to what it was during The DAO event (around 23% of all ETH).In June of 2016, that was ~$230 million worth of ETH.Today, it is ~$63 billion worth of ETH. pic.twitter.com/DGpeKvL3Hm
