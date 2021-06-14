5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Elon Musk, $40K and no demand: 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

(BTC) starts a new week on a pleasant high thanks to a boost from a familiar source, Elon Musk. Are the good times back?

After spending weeks languishing close to $30,000, Bitcoin has managed to stage a sustained comeback to line up an attack on major resistance.

Bitcoin 7-day average mempool size chart. Source: Blockchain.com
Crypto Ed’s scenario as of June 14. Source: Crypto Ed/Twitter
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Bitcoin network hash rate 7-day average chart. Source: Blockchain.com
Bitcoin volatility vs. BTC/USD price action chart. Source: Dan Tapeiro/Twitter