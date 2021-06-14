2 Large Cap Biotech Stocks Up More Than 25% in the Last Month By StockNews

Matilda Colman
2 Large Cap Biotech Stocks Up More Than 25% in the Last Month

Biogen (NASDAQ:) is up by more than 40%, following the successful approval of its Alzheimer’s Treatment. BioNtech SE (BNTX) is up by more than 20% on its vaccine’s approval. Find out what’s next for these stocks.Biotech stocks are an area of the market that can deliver massive returns to investors, however, this potential reward does come with massive risk.
For example, Biogen (BIIB) has increased in value by more than 45% in a single month’s time. BioNtech SE (BNTX) was also up more than 25% in a month until tumbling this past Monday, June 14.
Where do these large-cap biotech stocks go from here? Is the rapid upward run justified? Let’s take a closer look at BIIB and BNTX to get a better sense of why they have climbed so high so quickly and what could be next.

