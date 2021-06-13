We’re “on the cusp of” a blockchain and NFT-enabled metaverse By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Nvidia CEO: We’re “on the cusp of” a blockchain and NFT-enabled metaverse

One of the most powerful men in tech thinks that the metaverse — a term for a series of interlinked, persistent virtual worlds with self-contained economies — is just around the corner.

One of the most exciting use cases for blockchain and NFTs, enthusiasts inspired by Neal Stephenson’s Snow Crash have long been hoping for a VR/AR world with a crypto-powered internal market. Now, however, Nvidia (NASDAQ:) CEO Jensen Huang thinks the technology to make it happen is on our doorstep.