Upbit Raises Investment Warning on 25 Altcoins By CoinQuora

Upbit Raises Investment Warning on 25 Altcoins
- Upbit exchange has flagged 25 digital assets with a warning
- Upbit flagged the assets for the same four reasons
- Also, the exchange has suspended deposits for all 25 assets
Upbit, a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, just posted an investment warning for 25 digital assets. The 25 affected assets include Komodo (KMD).
In an official notice, the exchange highlighted that the designation was to protect investors from investing in questionable assets. In addition, the exchange has suspended depo…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.