Top NFT galleries to visit in-person in 2021 By Cointelegraph



Digital turns physical: Top NFT galleries to visit in-person in 2021



As restrictions seem to be easing for many, people who are looking to leave their houses and discover their region or country can ride the nonfungible token (NFT) wave with physical exhibitions and galleries that will be opening over the second half of 2021 — with some having opened their doors already.

Will there be one opening soon in your area? Is there already one open? Are you looking to travel domestically or internationally and want to experience a medium of art that seems inaccessible?

The Museum of Art and Philosophy: Hobart, Australia

Underground Museum: Moscow, Russia

Hermitage Museum: St. Petersburg, Russia

Kiwie Space: Riga, Latvia

Francisco Carolinum Linz: Linz, Austria

Museum of Modern African Art: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Blackdove: Miami, FL

imnotArt: Chicago, IL

Bright Moments: Venice Beach, CA

