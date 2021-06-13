Tom Hiddleston Photos Over The Years

Turns out Loki is lowkey kind of amazing.
Loki is getting its own television series. Which means, you’re about to have an even bigger crush on Tom Hiddleston.
Luckily, the wait is over because the Disney+ series dropped June 9.
To help with those Tom Hiddleston cravings, here are 15 photos of the star throughout the years that are a must-see.
1.
Tom Hiddleston in 2007:
2.
Tom Hiddleston in 2009:
3.
Tom Hiddleston in 2010:
4.
Tom Hiddleston in 2010:
5.
Tom Hiddleston in 2011:
6.
Tom Hiddleston in 2012:
7.
Tom Hiddleston in 2013:
8.
Tom Hiddleston in 2014:
9.
Tom Hiddleston in 2015:
10.
Tom Hiddleston in 2016:
11.
Tom Hiddleston in 2017:
12.
Tom Hiddleston in 2018:
13.
Tom Hiddleston in 2019:
14.
Tom Hiddleston in 2021:
