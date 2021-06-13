Tom Hiddleston Photos Over The Years

Turns out Loki is lowkey kind of amazing.

Loki is getting its own television series. Which means, you’re about to have an even bigger crush on Tom Hiddleston.


Ian West – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

As if you didn’t already have one. 

Luckily, the wait is over because the Disney+ series dropped June 9.

To help with those Tom Hiddleston cravings, here are 15 photos of the star throughout the years that are a must-see.

1.

Tom Hiddleston in 2007:


Kino Lorber / courtesy Everett Collection

A curly blond Tom starred in the television show Unrelated.

2.

Tom Hiddleston in 2009:


Ferdaus Shamim / WireImage

Right before Thor launched him into international stardom, the actor attended The British Academy Television Craft Awards. The year was 2009 and he was looking so fine.

3.

Tom Hiddleston in 2010:


Kino International / Â©Kino International/Courtesy Everett Collection

Tom kept things curly for his role in the 2010 British drama Archipelago.

4.

Tom Hiddleston in 2010:


Samir Hussein / Getty Images

That same year, Tom Hiddleston gave us smoldering strawberry blond vibes, and we’re not mad at it.

5.

Tom Hiddleston in 2011:


Craig Barritt / WireImage

This dark-haired hairstyle made its debut in 2011 at an appearance for Thor, proving once and for all that he can rock any hair color.

6.

Tom Hiddleston in 2012:


Antony Jones / UK Press via Getty Images

Tom’s incredible goatee was a whole mood at the UK premiere of War Horse in London, England.

7.

Tom Hiddleston in 2013:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage

The actor attended Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World premiere at the El Capitan Theatre looking dapper as ever.

8.

Tom Hiddleston in 2014:


David M. Benett / Getty Images

Nothing better than a happy Tom! Here he is all smiles after winning the Best Actor award for Coriolanus at the Theater Awards.

9.

Tom Hiddleston in 2015:


Dvt / GC Images

He’s almost unrecognizable in glasses and lighter hair in this 2015 action shot, strutting through New York City.

10.

Tom Hiddleston in 2016:


Starzfly / GC Images

The paps caught Tom out and about at LAX looking cool, calm, and collected.

11.

Tom Hiddleston in 2017:


Todd Williamson / Getty Images

The dashing English actor sported a full beard at the premiere of Disney and Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok in Los Angeles.

12.

Tom Hiddleston in 2018:


Matt Crossick – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Tom doubled down on his grunge look and rocked a longer cut with his beard while attending the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits 2018 celebration event in London.

13.

Tom Hiddleston in 2019:


Bruce Glikas / WireImage

Looks like even Tom is obsessed with Tom. The star was snapped with a drawing of himself from his performance in Betrayal on Broadway in 2019.

14.

Tom Hiddleston in 2021:


Karwai Tang / WireImage

Tom made his mask look classy attending the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards.

Want more Tom Hiddleston content? Check out the trailer for Loki here.

