There Is No Reason to Exit the Crypto Market By CoinQuora



Crypto Analyst: There Is No Reason to Exit the Crypto Market



According to crypto analyst Lark Davis, there is almost no reason to exit the crypto market at this point from a tech adoption standpoint.

The crypto analyst and trader tweeted on Sunday morning regarding people who panic and sell their cryptos. Let’s note that the crypto market is experiencing a bearish trend for the past few weeks.