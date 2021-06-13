The Islamic Compliant Blockchain — Caizchain Is Here By CoinQuora



The Islamic Compliant Blockchain — Caizchain Is Here



Caizchain blockchain will go live very soon.

It focuses on Islamic finance.

The Caizchain blockchain has just gotten its approval from Islamic scholars. It is home to Caizcoin and is, therefore, gearing up to launch very soon.

Founded in 2020, Caizchain first came into existence in Germany. The unique feature that makes it notable is its focus on Islamic finance. In particular, the blockchain got its approval for being compliant with Islamic financial law.

Moreover, the approval came from qualified Islamic scholars. In particular, the scholars even presented the fatwa certificate. All in all, Caizcoin will soon open its global crypto market to both Muslims and Non-Muslims for the very first time.

Most significantly, this will be the first certified Islamic cryptocurrency and blockchain platform in the world. It will enable fast, secure, and cost-efficient global money transfers. Above all, Caizcoin follows all Islamic finance ethics and standards.

Hence, it guarantees th…

