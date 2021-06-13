Thailand Bans Dogecoin, Fan Tokens, NFTS and Exchange Tokens By CoinQuora



Thailand Bans Dogecoin, Fan Tokens, NFTS and Exchange Tokens



Thai SEC announced it has banned many cryptos including Dogecoin

The SEC banned meme tokens, fan tokens, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced it has banned many cryptos. This includes meme tokens, fan tokens, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

More so, this is the latest action by the regulator as it works to give a framework for crypto in the kingdom.

While Thailand is not looking to ban all cryptos, the Thai SEC has opted for a protective stance. This is to prevent citizens and traders from risking their funds through crypto investments.

The Thai SEC said,

Meme tokens, fan tokens, NTFs, and exchange tokens are no longer allowed to be traded in Thailand, effective June 11.

The Thai SEC clarified its decision. The commission said they banned …

