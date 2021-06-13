Shirtum Network wants to connect soccer players and fans By BTC Peers



Shirtum is a platform launched in August 2020 in Spain, but launched live in 2021. This blockchain-based platform is explicitly created for global football fans, allowing them to buy collectables and shirts from their favourite players.

Generally, the platform was launched to interact with fans and players by being a pioneer platform offering football shirts as NFT assets.

How exactly does the platform help in the interaction of players and fans? Primarily, it has four major features which are integrated to offer utter efficiency. Among the features include a fanzone, museum, gallery and the marketplace. Interaction of those four features make the Shirtum network, players and fans enjoy utter convenience.

Players Sharing Their Stories

The Shirtum project is made to connect players and fans in the business of valuable game collectables. Every player has a history and a list of achievements they are proud of and would want to share, but only their closest friends get the chance to hear about or enjoy their achievements.

However, Shirtum allows the players to share their important achievements and their shirts on the platform. For instance, the players will post pictures of their shirts and give details about the shirt, including, date, game, and goals.

More information that players can put includes T-shirt prices and the price changes of the shirts in markets. The players will also be allowed to share their videos, explaining the stories behind the shirts with the principal objective of attracting their users.

Fans Enjoying the Platform

Fans will greatly benefit from the launch of Shirtum. As earlier mentioned, they will have an opportunity to own players’ T-shirts easily and digitally. Foremost, the fans on the Fanzone will have the option of viewing the videos posted by players. Furthermore, fans will share the videos made by the players on social networking accounts like Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Twitter.

The Shirtum network also makes it very easy for the fans to purchase the shirts which interest them. There are several ways in which the fans can be able to purchase the assets. Foremost, a user can interact directly with the player by purchasing the NFT tokens from the players.

Another way the user can own the assets is by acquiring the assets from other fans who have already purchased them. The NFTs assets will also be traded in the NFT marketplace in the form of Swaps. The provision of multiple ways of owning the NFT assets and shirts makes it easy for all the fans to share NFT assets.

Shirtum offers a gallery that is a personal space used by fans in storing their NFT assets. In addition, the gallery shows balances in € and $SHI, allowing users to top up their accounts using credit cards.

The Model for Earning Income

Usually, every platform on launch institutes great models that will help in generating incomes for the users. For example, some chose to use staking, yield farming, and swapping to create incomes for users. What systems does the Shirtum network deploy, to ensure it makes income for its users and SHI token holders?

The two popular ways the platform will sustain itself is by sharing the profits from sales and transaction fees. All revenue generated from the platform’s sales of NFTs will be shared with the network (around 30%) and the NFT creators (approximately 70%).

To acquire any collectables, a user must own a $SHI token since it’s the only token that helps in purchasing. Therefore, the only way to stand a chance in earning with Shirtum is by owning some amount of $SHI tokens.

Shirtum Founding Team

The Shirtum team comprises a group of top entrepreneurs with significant experience in business development and technology. Here is a shortlist of the principal founders of the platform;

David Rozencwaigm is the CEO and founder of the whole project. Having 14 years of football experience and years of entrepreneurial experience, he fits to be the leader of this particular project.

Marc Torras is the COO and Co-founder of the platform with six years of work in the technology industry.

Jose Luiz Sanches is the current CMO and Co-founder of the platform having over 25 years of experience in business, including launching new apps.

Manuel Morillas is the Founding partner and sales director with 30 years of work in the sales industry.

Juanjo Chust is the CTO and founding partner of this platform, having worked for over eight years in developing different technologies, including smart contracts.

Juan Curci is the current content director specializing in Communications and PR, especially in football.

This platform also includes more team members for marketing, planning, video editing, and community management. Similarly, the platform has a team of advisors including Mario Covo, Leo Scheinkman, Gabriel Tolchinsky, Diego Arroyo, Luis Gosalbez and Marina Foncuberta.

The platform has already partnered with several founding players from the Spanish league, including Mario Izco, Ivan Rakitic, Papu Gomez, Jonah Gutierrez, Lucas Ariel, Dante, Rafinha, Luiz Alberto, Paul, Marcelo Guedes, and Nico Couple.

Final Word

The Shirtum network is making excellent plans to ensure its users will enjoy ample chances of interacting with the fans. Currently, the platform is in the process of garnering funds to attract a vast community behind the project via two rounds of private sale, which are ongoing. Afterwards, the platform will host a community offering where the public will be invited to share in the earnings.

