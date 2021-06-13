Shiba Inu Drops Hard Below Critical Support Level By CoinQuora



Shiba Inu Drops Hard Below Critical Support Level



Shiba Inu’s price hit below its critical support level of $0.000007.

Its price is now is going for new lows of $0.00000630.

SHIB needs to reach above $0.000007 to change the momentum and go up.

Notwithstanding a recent drop in the crypto market, Shiba Inu (SHIB), the meme-based coin named as “Dogecoin killer” has not disappeared. However, there are still some struggles that SHIB has to face.

As of writing, SHIB’s price hit below its critical support level of $0.000007 and is headed for new lows of $0.00000630. Meanwhile, If Shiba Inu breaks through the $0.00000630 support level, it will go to the $0.00000440 support level.

Now, to acquire momentum and make it go up, SHIB needs to reach above $0.000007. Otherwise, if SHIB is able to break through this resistance, it will go on to the next level of resistance at $0.000008.

Numerous individuals think that the SHIB’s rise recently is merely because of the community. In any case, there are different conditions that help the

This article was first published on coinquora.com

