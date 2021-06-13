Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.94% By Investing.com



Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.94%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.94% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:), which rose 9.98% or 10.20 points to trade at 112.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Alkhaleej Training & Education Co (SE:) added 8.84% or 2.60 points to end at 32.00 and National Gypsum Company (SE:) was up 7.63% or 3.50 points to 49.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Astra Industrial Group (SE:), which fell 3.53% or 1.70 points to trade at 46.50 at the close. Saudi Chemical Company (SE:) declined 2.84% or 1.20 points to end at 41.00 and Arabian Shield Coop Insurance Co (SE:) was down 2.69% or 0.70 points to 25.30.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 118 to 69 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Alkhaleej Training & Education Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 8.84% or 2.60 to 32.00. Shares in National Gypsum Company (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 7.63% or 3.50 to 49.40.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.74% or 0.52 to $70.81 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.10% or 0.07 to hit $72.59 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.90% or 17.15 to trade at $1879.25 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.48% to 4.5414, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was unchanged 0.00% at 90.527.