Ripple Proposes XRPL Upgrade for DeFi and Smart Contracts By CoinQuora

Ripple Proposes XRPL Upgrade for DeFi and Smart Contracts
- has put forward a proposal for a massive upgrade for XRPL.
- The proposed upgrade can bring DeFi and smart contracts to the XRPL system.
- For this, the company has suggested the use of federated sidechains.
Ripple has put forward a proposal for a major XRP ledger upgrade. The company says that this proposal could catapult decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contracts across the XRP platform.
It hopes to achieve this without discounting on XRPL’s efficiency. For this purpose, Ripple will be making use of federated sidechains, as stated by David Schwartz, the company’s CTO. In a post on Ripple’s official blog, he explained that federators are pieces of software to operate validators on at least one sidechain. Moreover, the sidechains can operate as their own bloc…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.