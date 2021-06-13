Pelosi says she has ‘no intention’ of abandoning Democrats infrastructure goals By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on infrastructure on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview on CNN on Sunday that she has “no intention” of abandoning parts of Democrats’ infrastructure goals not included in a proposal put forward on Thursday by a group of 10 Senate moderates.
A source familiar with the deal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/senate-republican-leader-mcconnell-new-infrastructure-plan-collins-2021-06-10 reached by 10 senators said it would cost $974 billion over five years and includes $579 billion in new spending. That was well below President Joe Biden’s current $1.7 trillion proposal.
