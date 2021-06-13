Nvidia is Looking to Make Your Virtual Dreams Come True By CoinQuora

Nvidia is Looking to Make Your Virtual Dreams Come True
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:) CEO, Jensen Huang, says we are on the cusp of a true full metaverse.
- He speaks of the endless possibilities of a metaverse with the presence of VR, AR, and NFTs.
- Nvidia’s Omniverse is already in its beta stage.
Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang, had an interesting sit down with a few reporters. From the comfort of the new Nvidia building — Voyager in Santa Clara, Huang shares his vision about the possibilities of the Nvidia metaverse.
Huang talks about a metaverse overlay existing side-by-side with our physical world. He talks about the possibility of bringing a world like ‘Ready Player One’ to real life.
In particular, Huang believes that we as a race are right on the cusp of connecting a metaphysical world to our real world. Specifically, he says that this is highly possible with the presence of VR, AR, and
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.