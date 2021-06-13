Nvidia is Looking to Make Your Virtual Dreams Come True By CoinQuora



Nvidia is Looking to Make Your Virtual Dreams Come True



Nvidia (NASDAQ:) CEO, Jensen Huang, says we are on the cusp of a true full metaverse.

He speaks of the endless possibilities of a metaverse with the presence of VR, AR, and NFTs.

Nvidia’s Omniverse is already in its beta stage.

Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang, had an interesting sit down with a few reporters. From the comfort of the new Nvidia building — Voyager in Santa Clara, Huang shares his vision about the possibilities of the Nvidia metaverse.

Huang talks about a metaverse overlay existing side-by-side with our physical world. He talks about the possibility of bringing a world like ‘Ready Player One’ to real life.

In particular, Huang believes that we as a race are right on the cusp of connecting a metaphysical world to our real world. Specifically, he says that this is highly possible with the presence of VR, AR, and

