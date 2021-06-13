NATO welcomes Biden in ‘pivotal’ post-Trump summit

Article content

BRUSSELS — NATO leaders hope to open a new chapter in transatlantic relations at a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday, agreeing to focus on tackling climate change for the first time as well as facing up China’s military rise.

Described as a “pivotal moment” by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the summit aims to turn the page on four tense years with Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, who shook confidence in the Western alliance by calling it “obsolete.”

For the 30 allies meeting in Brussels, diplomats say nothing could be further from the truth, looking to the nuclear-armed alliance founded in 1949 to help deal with threats from extreme weather that can worsen conflicts to Russian attempts to undermine Western democracies through covert attacks.

“NATO owes it to the billion people we keep safe every day to continually adapt and evolve to meet new challenges and face down emerging threats,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who hosted Biden and other G7 leaders in Cornwall, England, said in prepared remarks on the Brussels’ summit eve.

Russia’s efforts to divide the West are likely to run through discussions, diplomats said, ahead of a meeting between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in Geneva.