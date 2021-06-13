Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use reasonable clean energy By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Tesla car is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
(Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the company will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when there is confirmation of reasonable clean energy usage by miners.
“Tesla only sold ~10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market,” he said in the tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1404132183254523905. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing transactions.”
