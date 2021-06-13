Musk Says Tesla Sold About 10% of Bitcoin Holdings

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Tesla sold about 10% of its Bitcoin holdings “to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market,” CEO Elon Musk says in a tweet.

Musk tweets in reply to a report in Cointelegraph, which cited Magda Wierzycka, executive chair of South African asset manager Sygnia, as saying Musk’s recent tweets on Bitcoin should have prompted an SEC investigationIn same tweet, Musk says Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions “when there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend”

