Most Asian currencies fall, S.Korean won leads losses

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

Change on the day at

0220 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.730 109.65 -0.07

Sing dlr 1.326 1.3256 -0.05

Korean won 1116.000 1110.8 -0.47

Baht 31.110 31.06 -0.16

Peso 47.789 47.77 -0.04

Rupiah 14220.000 14188 -0.23

Rupee 73.068 73.0675 0.00

Ringgit 4.112 4.106 -0.15

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.730 103.24 -5.91

Sing dlr 1.326 1.3209 -0.40

Korean won 1116.000 1086.2 -2.67

Baht 31.110 29.96 -3.70

Peso 47.789 47.77 +0.48

Rupiah 14220.000 14188 -1.23

Rupee 73.068 73.065 -0.00

Ringgit 4.112 4.106 -2.24

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)