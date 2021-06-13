Moscow Holds Lotteries; G-7 Vaccine Pledge Unclear: Virus Update

Article content Bloomberg News (Bloomberg) — The governments of Moscow and the surrounding region are raffling off a car and an apartment, respectively, to entice Russians to get vaccinated. The lotteries come as the capital reinstates a lockdown to try curbing a spike in infections. G-7 leaders have said they would provide an additional 1 billion vaccine doses in the next year, with the U.S. pledging to ship half that target. But it’s unclear how the various commitments break down between fresh announcements, earlier pledges, donations and exports — those details may be made clear later Sunday. The Covid-19 pandemic’s U.S. death toll approached 600,000, even as cases and fatalities slowed. The U.S. has administered over 308 million vaccines amid President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults receive at least one dose by July 4. Key Developments: Global Tracker: Cases exceed 175.6 million; deaths pass 3.7 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 2.33 billion doses administeredU.K.’s ‘horror movie’ reopening has pound bulls buyingRome’s recovery sparks fight between cafes and carsWhat the world wants China to disclose in Wuhan probeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here.

Article content G-7 Pledges Raise Questions About What’s New (7:30 a.m. NY) G-7 leaders have said they would provide an additional 1 billion vaccine doses in the next year, with the U.S. pledging to ship half that target. The U.K. has pledged 100 million doses at the summit, Canada as many as 100 million, while the EU committed to the same amount at a meeting last month, including 75 million from Germany, France and Italy. It is unclear how the various commitments break down between fresh announcements, earlier pledges, donations and exports — those details may be made clear later Sunday. A European Union official said the bloc would double the vaccines that have been exported from the current 350 million to 700 million by year’s end. Moscow Plans Car Raffle as Infections Surge (7:12 a.m. NY) The Moscow government is trying to motivate people to get vaccinated by holding a car raffle. From June 14 to July 11, residents getting their first Covid-19 shot will be entered in the lottery. The offer comes after Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered the return of sweeping restrictions in an attempt to curb a spike in infections and said authorities are making thousands of hospital beds available. Nationwide, there were 14,723 new cases of infection confirmed, with 357 deaths. Separately, the Moscow regional government will hold a lottery to win an apartment for anyone getting vaccinated in the next two weeks, Interfax reported. The three-room flat is in Serpukhov, south of the capital.

Article content Germany Reports Fewest Deaths in Two Weeks (6:40 a.m. NY) Germany reported 20 deaths connected to Covid-19, the lowest number since May 31. The number of reported daily virus cases was 1,484, showing the third decline in a row. Given the waning coronavirus pandemic, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht called on the federal states to review the continuation of the mandatory mask requirement. Indonesia Reports Most New Cases Since February (6 a.m. NY) Indonesia added 9,868 new Covid-19 cases Sunday, the highest number since Feb. 22, according to official data. The positivity rate surged to 20.4% from 11.8% a week ago and compared with World Health Organization’s recommendation for the rate to be less than 5%. Southeast Asia’s largest economy wants to start offering vaccinations to 141.3 million people as early as this month in a bid to reach herd immunity. The capital Jakarta earlier announced that it’s starting to inoculate all adults. U.K. Defends G-7 Beach Barbecue in Pandemic (5:20 p.m. HK) British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab defended the government’s arrangements for the G-7 summit after photos emerged of leaders crowding together Saturday night for a beach barbecue. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday a delay in the lifting of final lockdown measures as virus cases rise again. Raab said he expected people would understand that the “serious business” that G-7 leaders are engaging in at the summit exempts them from social distancing guidelines. Weekly cases in the U.K. increased by 53% to 47,868, the government said Saturday.

Article content Mauritius Cases Surge on Foreign Worker Infections (5:05 p.m. HK) Active Covid-19 cases in Mauritius rose by 77 to 368 overnight, with 40 cases being foreign workers at a tuna processing factory, the health ministry said in a statement. Five dormitories in the Indian Ocean island nation were classified as red zones. According to the Port Louis-based Princes Tuna Mauritius, 97% of the foreign employees and 43% of Mauritian workers at the plant have completed their vaccination requirements. South Africa Urges G-7 to Bridge Virus Funds Gap (4:45 p.m. HK) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged Group of Seven leaders to help “address the substantial financing gap” for testing, treatment and vaccination against Covid-19. G-7 countries that together account for more than half of global output should contribute to close the $16.8 billion funding gap for the World Health Organization’s Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator for this year, Ramaphosa said, according to a copy of remarks published on the presidency website. South Africa Won’t Use All Batches of J&J Vaccine (3:21 p.m. HK) South Africa won’t allow some Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines to be used following a U.S. ruling that ingredients for the country’s doses may have been contaminated during production in a plant in Baltimore. The Food and Drug Administration said Friday that some batches of the J&J version weren’t fit to use, while others still are under review. South Africa is heavily reliant on the J&J vaccine to meet a target of inoculating two-thirds of its 60 million people this year.

Article content India Cases at April Low (2:22 p.m. HK) New infections in India fell to 80,834, the lowest level since the start of April. Daily recoveries from Covid-19 have outnumbered new infections for 31 consecutive days, the health ministry said in an update. Vietnam Company Could Make Shots (1:21 p.m. HK) Vietnam’s health ministry said a local company is expected to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines after negotiating a technology transfer deal with an unidentified U.S. producer. The vaccine will be mRNA-based, the health ministry said. It initially identified the company as Vingroup JSC before updating a statement to remove the reference. Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. use mRNA technology in their vaccines. Vietnam has approved Pfizer’s vaccine. Bangkok to Allow More Businesses to Reopen (10:11 a.m. HK) Thailand’s outbreak epicenter, Bangkok, will allow some aesthetics-related businesses to open back up now that its worst wave of cases has improved and more people have been vaccinated. Beauty clinics, foot massage services, nail salons and tattoo parlors can resume operations from Monday, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said late Saturday. People will also regain access to parks, botanical gardens and museums in the city. U.S. Death Toll Nears 600,000 (8:18 a.m. HK) The U.S. is approaching 600,000 deaths from Covid, even as new fatalities, infections and hospitalizations continue to plummet nationwide. The vaccination drive has slowed significantly but the results are clear: Masks are disappearing, the country is largely reopening. And daily deaths have fallen from a peak of more than 5,000 in February to an average of about 300 over the last week.

Article content It took just over one month for fatalities to hit the half a million mark on Feb. 22 from 400,000, as the coronavirus inflicted its worst. Now, almost four months have passed, the slowest pace of death in the pandemic. The U.S. has administered over 308 million vaccines, with almost 87% of people 65 and older receiving at least one dose and 76% fully vaccinated. The ratio of death among the elderly compared with people aged 18-49 has dropped 66%, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Deaths among the vaccinated are exceedingly rare. A total of 603 among the 139 million fully inoculated in the U.S. died in the past six months, compared with a similar number on a single day this month. Brazil Adds 78,700 New Cases (6:30 a.m. HK) Brazil reported 78,700 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, with total cases at 17.4 million, according to Health Ministry data. The country’s coronavirus death toll rose by 2,037 to 486,272. Brazil President Fined for Not Wearing a Mask (5:17 p.m. NY) President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil was fined for not wearing a mask on Saturday as he rode a motorcycle along with supporters through the streets of the capital of Sao Paulo, the Associated Press reported. Bolsonaro, who has faced widespread protests for his handling of the pandemic, repeated his opposition to mask mandates for those who are vaccinated. The fine is about $110. Bolsonaro was also fined last month for failing to wear a mask at another rally in the northeastern state of Maranhao. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

