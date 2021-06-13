Man Loses $282,000 to Crypto Scammers in the UK By CoinQuora

Man Loses $282,000 to Crypto Scammers in the UK
- UK’s Metropolitan Police reported another crypto scam as a man loses his £200,000.
- The fraudsters tricked the man into permitting them to access his computer.
- The man was harassed on many occasions to keep investing.
On Friday, UK’s Metropolitan Police reported another crypto scam as a man loses his £200,000 ($282,000). The victim, who does not want to be identified, was deceived after an online conversation last year.
According to the report, the scammers reasoned out that as is soaring he could rake in some serious cash by investing online. During that time, the victim gave his hard-earned money to invest in apparently a fake brokerage firm.
Apart from this, the fraudsters tricked the man into permitting them to access his computer. Whereas, the fraudsters took his private data, giving them the power to take out huge advances in his name (e.i., taking out large loans).
