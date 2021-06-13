Malaysia Bitcoin Miners Seized, Mastermind Still at Large By CoinQuora

  • Malaysia arrests suspects in illegal mining operations.
  • The task force confiscated over 400 Bitcoin mining machines.
  • The leader of the operation is still at large.

In a series of raids, Malaysian officials have taken down multiple Bitcoin mining operations posing as basic shophouses. In total, the authorities have seized over 400 Bitcoin mining machines.

Overall, the costs for these mining machines amount up to RM180,000. Specifically, that stacks up to $43,800. The raids went down in George Town, Penang.

Assistant Commissioner, Soffian Santong, led the charge. The task force held members from the state criminal investigation department, district police headquarters, and Tenaga Nasional. In particular, this team stormed shophouses to bust the illegal Bitcoin miners.

The raid began at 11:30 PM and went on till 3 AM on Friday, June 11. Following after, the officials found the criminals directly siphon…

