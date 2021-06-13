Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker just celebrated their one year anniversary.


Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty, Christian Petersen / Getty Images


If this news makes you go, “Wait, what?!” you’re not alone — the model and the basketball player have kept their relationship super private.


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

Kendall and Devin were somewhat controversially pictured road tripping together last April, during the height of the pandemic, but — given it’s their anniversary now — it looks like things took a bit of time to take a turn for the romantic. They went IG official on Valentine’s day this year.

Devin took to his own Instagram story to share a pic of Kendall with the caption “365,” because, you know, a year.

He also shared a pic of a rather ~ romantic ~ spot, which I’d personally guess is where they spent their anniversary.

On her own story, Kendall shared a pic of the couple snuggling with Devin’s dog:

As well as a pic of them looking so freakin’ comfortable, I’m wondering why I’m not back in bed* right now:

Well, Happy Anniversary to the couple!

